Russia aims at year-round sailing across North Sea Route in Arctic: Putin

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
Russia-China military alliance can't be ruled out, says Vladimir Putin
President Putin supports building good ties with US, says Dmitry Peskov
Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal
In first hours as President, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country seeks to establish year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route in the Arctic.
"In the coming years, movement along the Northern Sea Route may become year-round, bearing in mind the consequences of possible climate change," Putin said on Wednesday while addressing a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via video link.
The Arctic is a region where the effects of climate change are most obvious, he said, adding that the study of the Arctic is in the interests of all mankind, reports Xinhua news agency.
Putin underlined Russia's ongoing efforts to construct "the world's most powerful" nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet.
Last month, the Russian Navy conducted the "Umka-2021" comprehensive Arctic expedition in the Franz Josef Land archipelago, during which three nuclear-powered missile submarines broke thick ice and surfaced from the Arctic Ocean for the first time in its history.
The submarines shattered 1.5-metre-thick ice and ascended to the frozen sea surface at the same time in an area with a radius of 300 metres.
More than 600 military and civilian personnel, and about 200 pieces of military and special equipment and weapons are involved in the expedition.
Last week, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the US Department of Defence is "very closely" monitoring Russian military activities and infrastructure build-ups in the Arctic.
In response to Kirby's remark, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia also keeps in mind the US presence in the Arctic.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU