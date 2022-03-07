Russia expects different ties with western countries after Ukraine events

-
The Ukraine events will result in a new quality of relations between Moscow and the United States, Europe, as well as NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department Director Oleg Tyapkin told Sputnik.
"We presume that as a result of the current events, our country will have a new quality of relations both with European countries and the EU as a whole, as well as with the United States and the North Atlantic Alliance guided by them," Tyapkin said.
In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kyiv forces.
Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "Who has been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years."
In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.
