Russia to employ high-precision weapons to destroy Ukraine defence plants

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022: Will 68% earmarking boost indigenous defence manufacturing?
Germany to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger missile
Cruise, long-range: Flurry of missile tests marks N Korea's diverse arsenal
Germany's move to help Ukraine with weapons signals a historic shift
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
-
The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced strikes on Ukrainian enterprises in the defence industry.
"As part of the task of demilitarising Ukraine, the Russian armed forces will use high-precision weapons to destroy Ukrainian enterprises in the defence industry.
"In order to avoid endangering the lives of employees of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, we warn in advance about the planned strikes on such facilities," Ukrayinska Pravda reported.
The Russian Defence Ministry urged the staff of Ukrainian defence plants to leave the territory of their enterprises.
The ministry said that employees of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises are being forced to restore damaged Ukrainian military equipment.
It also said it has reliable information on Ukrainian warplanes that have previously flown to Romania and other border countries.
--IANS
san/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU