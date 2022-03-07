Russia to employ high-precision weapons to destroy Ukraine defence plants

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced strikes on Ukrainian enterprises in the defence industry.

"As part of the task of demilitarising Ukraine, the Russian armed forces will use high-precision weapons to destroy Ukrainian enterprises in the defence industry.

"In order to avoid endangering the lives of employees of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, we warn in advance about the planned strikes on such facilities," Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry urged the staff of Ukrainian defence plants to leave the territory of their enterprises.

The ministry said that employees of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises are being forced to restore damaged Ukrainian military equipment.

It also said it has reliable information on Ukrainian warplanes that have previously flown to Romania and other border countries.

--IANS

san/

