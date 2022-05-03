JUST IN
Russia-Ukraine war: US says military readiness unaffected by aid to Kyiv
Russia prepares to declare mass mobilisation on May 9: Ukraine Intelligence

"Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future," Kyrylo Budanov from Ukraine Chief Intelligence Directorate said

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Kremlin | Ukraine

IANS  |  Kiev 

Russian tanks roll along a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Russia is preparing to announce a mobilisation on May 9, the Ukrainian intelligence has claimed on Monday.

"Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future," Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said during an interview.

When asked whether Russia plans to announce the mobilisation on May 9, he said: "Yes, they are preparing", Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing the Budanov's interview with NV.

"Now Rosreserv (Russia's Federal Agency for State Reserves) has started to check what they actually have in stock and to calculate what they can give out on mobilisation orders. This is an absolutely necessary step before the start of real mobilisation," he explained.

When asked whether the Kremlin's plan is to win in Donbas by May 9, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate said: "That is their goal, but it will not happen, they do not have time. They will not manage to do it."

--IANS

int/shs

 

First Published: Tue, May 03 2022. 07:57 IST

