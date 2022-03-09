Sumy evacuation stages completed successfully: Ukrainian capital Kyiv

-
Both evacuation stages from Ukraine's north-eastern city of Sumy have now been successfully completed, Ukrainian capital city Kiev said.
"Nearly 5,000 people and more than 1,000 private vehicles "are already in safety", said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, on Wednesday, the BBC reported.
On his Telegram account early Wednesday, Tymoshenko posted footage of people arriving at a railway station during night.
He provided no further details. The video has not been independently verified.
Sumy, near the Russian border, has for days been under fierce Russian bombardment.
On Monday alone, 22 people, including three children, were killed in Russian air strikes, local government officials said.
The Indian government on Tuesday said all 694 Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy have left the city through a humanitarian corridor provided by the Ukrainian government.
