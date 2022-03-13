Russia's action in Ukraine threatens democracy across Europe: Kamala Harris

-
US Vice President Kamala Harris highlighted the unity between the US and its NATO and European allies and warned that Russia's military operations in Ukraine pose a threat to all democracies.
"Russia's invasion threatens not just Ukraine's democracy; it threatens democracy and security across Europe," CNN reported quoting Harris who was speaking at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting on Saturday in Washington.
Speaking about her recent trip to Poland and Romania, Harris said that she emphasized that the "greatest strength" of the alliance is its unity.
"The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance," Harris said further.
On March 10, US Vice President announced nearly USD 53 million in new humanitarian assistance to support civilians affected in Ukraine.
"During her trip to Warsaw, Poland, today, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced nearly USD 53 million in new humanitarian assistance from the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to support innocent civilians affected by Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.
According to the statement, this additional assistance includes support to the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide lifesaving emergency food assistance to meet immediate needs of hundreds of thousands affected by the invasion, including people who are displaced from their homes and who are crossing the border out of Ukraine.
In addition, it will support WFP's logistics operations to move assistance into Ukraine, including to people in Kyiv.
