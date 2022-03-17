Russia's offensives in Ukraine have largely stalled on all fronts: UK

-
ALSO READ
CBS News latest media outlet to pull out from Russia amid Ukraine war
Facebook, Instagram to allow posts calling for violence against Russians
Facebook, Instagram to allow posts calling for violence against Russians
Ukraine president Zelensky urges citizens to keep up fight against Russia
Russian troops have control of Ukraine port city Kherson, says mayor
-
Russia's offensives in Ukraine have "largely stalled on all fronts", the UK's Defence Ministry said in its latest assessment of the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war.
The assessment said that Russian forces have "made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days, and they continue to suffer heavy losses", the BBC reported.
According to Ukraine's military, Russia's efforts have now switched to aerial attacks, bombing and shelling civilian populations, because they've been "unsuccessful" in their ground operations.
Moscow has only recorded about 500 troop deaths so far, but US intelligence estimates it to be closer to 7,000 personnel, said the BBC report.
Russian bombs continue to fall on civilian populations in Ukraine, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
In a Facebook post, Ukraine's armed forces say Russia's "unsuccessful" military operations on the ground mean that it is focusing on the battle in the air - targeting infrastructure and densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities.
Despite the aerial onslaught that entered the 22nd day on Thursday, Ukraine claims it is winning battles in the air and on the ground and says it has shot down 10 enemy air targets.
It added that Russia is acting "insidiously" by targeting Ukraine's online communications; including carrying out cyber attacks, destroying TV and radio broadcast buildings, and spreading misinformation about the invasion.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU