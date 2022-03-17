Russia's offensives in Ukraine have largely stalled on all fronts: UK

Russia's offensives in have "largely stalled on all fronts", the UK's Defence Ministry said in its latest assessment of the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war.

The assessment said that Russian forces have "made minimal progress on land, sea or air in recent days, and they continue to suffer heavy losses", the BBC reported.

According to Ukraine's military, Russia's efforts have now switched to aerial attacks, bombing and shelling civilian populations, because they've been "unsuccessful" in their ground operations.

Moscow has only recorded about 500 troop deaths so far, but US intelligence estimates it to be closer to 7,000 personnel, said the BBC report.

Russian bombs continue to fall on civilian populations in Ukraine, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In a Facebook post, Ukraine's armed forces say Russia's "unsuccessful" military operations on the ground mean that it is focusing on the battle in the air - targeting infrastructure and densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities.

Despite the aerial onslaught that entered the 22nd day on Thursday, claims it is winning battles in the air and on the ground and says it has shot down 10 enemy air targets.

It added that is acting "insidiously" by targeting Ukraine's online communications; including carrying out cyber attacks, destroying TV and radio broadcast buildings, and spreading misinformation about the invasion.

--IANS

san/ksk/

