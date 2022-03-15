Russia urges food assistance, other aid from China amid war: Report

-
-
Russia has requested both military and financial assistance from China amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Citing sources, CNN reported that among the assistance Russia requested was pre-packaged, non-perishable military food kits, known in the US as "meal, ready-to-eat" or MREs.
Earlier, it was reported that Russia has asked China for military assistance including drones, to support its invasion of Ukraine, a top US official cited by CNN broadcaster said.
Following Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the US and its European allies have introduced sanctions targeting several major Russian banks and high-rank Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, besides ousting Russia from the SWIFT financial system.
Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington, said he was unaware of any suggestions that China might be willing to help Russia."I've never heard of that," Pengyu said in a statement when asked by CNN about the reporting of Russia's request for military aid.
On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and several officials from State Department will meet Chinese Communist Party Political Bureau Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome to discuss the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on regional and global security.
