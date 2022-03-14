Zelensky to deliver virtual address to US Congress as war intensifies

-
ALSO READ
Biden, Zelensky assess Ukraine situation, to ramp up sanctions on Russia
Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky to address House of Commons virtually
Ukraine crisis: Zelensky open for talks with Putin in Israel
Ukraine fighting 'to be equal members of Europe': Zelensky to EU parliament
Ukraine 'will not give up': Zelenskyy's virtual address to House of Commons
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress as the Russian war on his country intensifies.
Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate, the Democratic leaders announced.
The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement Monday.
They said all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the U.S. Capitol.
It comes as Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy's address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy, the leaders said.
Zelenskyy spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers earlier this month, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU