Russia uses its nuclear weapons to 'intimidate and threaten': US Secretary

-
ALSO READ
US nuclear industry hopes to double electricity output with new reactors
Antony Blinken to visit Seoul amid concerns over N Korea nuclear test
Antony Blinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine
Antony Blinken sets G-20 meeting with Chinese FM; silent on Russia
US to continue providing life-saving aid to Ukraine amid Russian invasion
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of using its nuclear weapons to "intimidate and threaten".
Speaking on Monday at the start of the Tenth Review Conference for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Blinken said that Russia had "engaged in reckless, dangerous nuclear sabre rattling", news agency dpa reported.
Blinken added that "there is no place in our world for nuclear deterrence based on force and intimidation or blackmail. We have to stand together in rejecting this".
He emphasised that the US would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances, if the vital interests of the US or its allies were in danger.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU