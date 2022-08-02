Russia uses its nuclear weapons to 'intimidate and threaten': US Secretary

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused of using its nuclear weapons to "intimidate and threaten".

Speaking on Monday at the start of the Tenth Review Conference for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Blinken said that had "engaged in reckless, dangerous nuclear sabre rattling", news agency dpa reported.

Blinken added that "there is no place in our world for nuclear deterrence based on force and intimidation or blackmail. We have to stand together in rejecting this".

He emphasised that the US would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances, if the vital interests of the US or its allies were in danger.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)