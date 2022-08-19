Sri Lanka ruling party urges Wickremesinghe to ease Rajapaksa's return

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party decides to back PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
President, PM have no moral right to remain in power, says Sirisena
Amid political crisis, Gotabaya to return to Sri Lanka next week: Report
Sri Lanka Opposition parties agree to form all-party interim govt
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe thanks PM Modi for India's support
-
The ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party has asked President Ranil Wickremesinghe to facilitate the safety of his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa so that he can return to the crisis-hit island nation.
The SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam told reporters that the request was made at a meeting held with President Wickremesinghe on Thursday, amid reports that Rajapaksa, who fled the country last month following unprecedented anti-government protests, may return to Sri Lanka next week.
Rajapaksa, 73, fled the country on July 13 after tens of thousands of people stormed into his official residence on July 9.
We asked the president to facilitate his return and ensure security and necessary facilities," Kariyawasam said.
The Sri Lanka's Constitution allows privileges to former presidents, including personal security and an office with staff.
Having gone to the Maldives on a Sri Lanka Airforce plane, the former president proceeded to Singapore from where he sent in his resignation on July 13.
Later, he went to Thailand for temporary accommodation and he is expected to return next week from Thailand, a cousin announced on Wednesday.
According to a media report on Thursday, Rajapaksa may apply for a US Green Card as he was eligible to apply due to his wife Loma Rajapaksa being a US citizen.
In 2019, Rajapaksa renounced his US citizenship to contest the 2019 presidential polls.
Wickremesinghe was elected the stop-gap President for the balance of Rajapaksa's term until November 2024.
He was elected on July 20 at a parliamentary secret ballot where he won the secret vote with 134 members in the 225-member assembly opting for him over his nearest rival also from the SLPP.
His opponents now accuse him as a President who is at the mercy of the SLPP who still commands the parliamentary majority despite a jolt where several members had broken away from it when the public outrage rose over its bungling of the ongoing economic crisis, the worst in the island's history.
Wickremesinghe is now tasked with resurrecting the island's ailing economy hit by a balance of payment and a forex crisis.
He spearheads an effort to gain an IMF bailout. The SLPP said they would offer him assistance to revive the economy.
Sri Lanka is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis that has led to severe shortages of fuel and other essentials.
The island nation of 22 million needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its citizens, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages of essentials and frequent power cuts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU