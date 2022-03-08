Top Russian general killed in fighting near Kharkiv: Ukraine authorities

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in
Ukraine crisis: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Ukraine's Kharkiv
800 casualties among Russian forces, claims Ukraine defence ministry
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
US deploys additional troops to defend NATO allies in eastern Europe: Biden
-
Ukrainian defence authorities have said that a top Russian general was killed during fighting near the country's second largest city of Kharkiv.
In a statement on Monday night, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine identified the slain general as Vitaly Gerasimov, who was a major general, chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Army of the Central Military District of Russia.
According to the statement, Gerasimov took part in the Second Chechen War which took place from August 1999 to April 2000, and the Russian military operation in Syria.
"He received a medal for the return of the Crimea," it said.
The Defence Intelligence further said that "data obtained also indicate significant problems with communication in the occupier's army and with the evacuation of their broken units".
"A number of senior Russian army officers were also killed and wounded," the statement added.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU