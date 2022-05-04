Russian gas supplies to China soar by 60% in 2022 amid Ukraine war

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Brent crude breaches $111 mark, highest in 8 yrs, amid Ukraine war
India to release 5 mn barrels of crude from reserves in bid to cool prices
Oil prices rise over 2% despite big US crude stock build
Cong flays Centre over 'unabated' fuel price hikes, dubs it 'extortion'
-
Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia's gas supplies to China have soared by as much as 60 per cent in the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.
Russian energy giant Gazprom announced the significant rise in exports on Sunday, even as energy exports to Europe remain uncertain in light of the ongoing hostilities, and the tightening sanctions on Russia by the West.
The deliveries have been made through the Power of Siberia pipeline as part of the contract between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the company said, reported Russia Today.
Beijing has refrained from outrightly condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, only urging for a diplomatic solution instead.
The energy standoff between Russia and the West has led to gas supplies to countries outside the former Soviet Union dropping by 26.9 per cent since the start of the year, the report said, adding that, a total of 50.1 billion cubic meters have been delivered over the past four months.
Further, Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier ordered gas payments from "unfriendly countries," which include the European Union (EU), to be made in rubles from March 31.
The EU initially rejected Moscow's new rules, calling them "blackmail," but the European Commission recently said there could be ways to pay for Russian gas in rubles without violating the sanctions.
Some countries, however, have still refused to switch to rubles, causing Gazprom to cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in late April, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU