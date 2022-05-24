We'll do everything to ensure Ukraine wins this war: European Commission

-
ALSO READ
EU considering to make Covid vaccine jabs mandatory amid Omicron fear
European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen to visit India next week
EU ready to face suspension of Russian gas deliveries: Ursula von der Leyen
Zelenskyy talks with EU chief von der Leyen about humanitarian corridors
EU countries should discuss mandatory Covid-19 vaccination: Von der Leyen
-
Asserting that Russia's aggression against Ukraine must be countered, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said Ukraine must win this war and Europe was committed to doing everything to ensure that.
Addressing the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 here, she said the playbook of Russia's aggression against Ukraine comes straight out of another century.
"This is not a matter of Ukraine's survival. It is not about Europe. It is about the entire global community. Ukraine must win this war and Putin's aggression must be countered and we will do everything to ensure that," she said.
"We will do everything we can to help Ukrainians prevail. For the first time, the EU is providing military aid to a country under attack. We proposed over 10 billion euros in macro-financial assistance, the largest such package ever conceived by the EU for a third country," she noted.
"We are determined to stop funding of Russian military. In parallel, Ukraine needs direct financial support to keep its economy running. But that's not all," she added.
The EU leader said Ukraine will have to be helped rise from the ashes and that is where reconstruction operations would be needed.
"As (Ukrainian President) Zelenskyy said, the work required to be done is colossal, but we are determined to do everything," she added.
"Today, we must address the costs and consequences of Putin's war of choice. This is putting our whole international order into question. And that's why countering Russia's aggression is a task for the entire global community," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU