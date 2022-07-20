Russian Prez Putin did not discuss deliveries of drones in Iran: Kremlin

-
ALSO READ
Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny loses appeal against nine-year jail term
A day after US warning, Russian President Putin set to visit Iran next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West
War response to unacceptable threat, fight inevitable: Vladimir Putin
Biden brands Putin a 'war criminal'; Kremlin decries US President's remarks
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss the deliveries of drones either with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi or with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
"The drones have not been discussed with either the President or the Supreme Leader," Yury said as quoted by Sputnik News Agency.
Media reports surfaced that the Iranian government is preparing to supply Russia with several hundred drones, including weapons-capable drones.
"They discussed conceptual issues with the Supreme Leader -- the situation in the world and bilateral relations. In general, broadly," the Kremlin aide said further.
The Russian President arrived in Iran yesterday and met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
This is Putin's first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's military operations in Ukraine on February 24.
The conversation between the two counterparts took place in the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushako, Moscow's meeting with Tehran is expected to exchange views on the main aspects of bilateral cooperation, as well as on international and regional security issues, including the current situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA).
TASS reported that the Kremlin representative called Tehran an important partner of Moscow, pointing out that the countries' relations are friendly, have a centuries-long history and are developing very effectively in a wide range of areas.
Ushakov had earlier noted that Russia and Iran have plans to bring bilateral cooperation to a new level, the level of strategic partnership, so a corresponding interstate treaty is currently being prepared.
According to Russian media, the issue of increasing Russian-Iranian cooperation in the economic sphere is especially relevant in light of the tightening of Western sanctions against Russia and the prospect of signing a permanent agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union on a free trade zone in 2022, which should replace the interim treaty in place now.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU