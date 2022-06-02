Russian troops now control about 20% of Ukraine's territory: Zelensky

-
ALSO READ
West pledges more Ukraine aid, but not all Volodymyr Zelensky seeks
Russia has rejected proposal for Easter truce: Volodymyr Zelensky
Retreating Russian troops leave many mines behind: Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy
Designate Russia a terrorist state: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zelensky will continue to beg for money from the West: Ex-Russian Prez
-
President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russian troops now control almost 20 per cent of Ukraine's territory, but the "Ukrainian defence forces have liberated 1,017 localities since the beginning of the full-scale invasion".
"Russian troops invaded 3,620 populated localities of Ukraine. 1,017 of them have already been liberated, another 2,603 need to be liberated. As of today, about 20 per cent of our territory is controlled by the occupiers, almost 125,000 square km. It is much more than the area of all Benelux countries combined," Zelensky said in his address to politicians and the people of Luxembourg, Ukrinform news agency reported.
At the same time, the President noted that Russia had launched the war against Ukraine eight years ago. From 2014 to February 24, 2022, Russia controlled almost 43,000 square km of Ukraine's territory - Crimea and a third of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Zelensky added that currently about 300,000 square km of Ukraine's territory are contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. "Moreover, 12 million Ukrainians have become internally displaced persons and more than 5 million, mostly women and children, have left the country."
--IANS
shs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU