S Korean President arrives in NY to attend UNGA; set to meet Japanese PM

-
ALSO READ
Zelenskyy to attend NATO summit in Madrid from June 28 to 29: Report
Japan's PM Kishida tests Covid positive, in isolation, cancels travels
Ukrainian President, NATO's secretary-general discuss aid for Kyiv
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tests positive for Covid-19: Report
Real Madrid keeps up 100% start of 4-1 over Mallorca as Barca beats Cadiz
-
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and hold a series of summits on the sidelines, including a highly anticipated meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The New York visit, the second stop on Yoon's three-nation swing, follows his attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London and comes ahead of a summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The President will stay in the city for four days and deliver his first address to the UNGA on Tuesday before engaging in bilateral meetings with his US counterpart Joe Biden, Kishida and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, among others.
Yoon will make his debut on the UN stage with a speech outlining his vision for increasing solidarity among freedom-loving nations, according to his office.
The speech will also likely underscore South Korea's commitment to defending peace against the threat of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, together with allies such as the United States.
The meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister will be the first summit between the two nations since December 2019, raising hope of improving relations badly frayed over wartime forced labour and other issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Details of the meeting, including the date and agenda, have not been confirmed, but South Korean officials maintain it will go ahead as agreed upon.
Japan, meanwhile, has expressed reservations about holding a summit before progress is made on the issue of compensation for Korean forced labour victims, according to Japanese news reports.
Yoon and Kishida met during the NATO summit in Madrid in June, including in trilateral talks with Biden, but did not sit down for one-on-one talks.
The meeting with Biden will be Yoon's second since taking office in May, following their summit in Seoul that month.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU