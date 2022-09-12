S Korean President to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London next week

-
ALSO READ
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting
N. Korea's Kim Jong Un vows to bolster nuke capabilities during parade
Queen Elizabeth II was known around the world but still a royal mystery
N Korea reports nearly 220,000 new Covid cases as Kim claims virus progress
North Korea reports another jump in Covid cases with 232,880 new infections
-
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the funeral of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II set to be held in London next week, his office has announced.
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The state funeral for her will take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, and Yoon will attend the funeral, according to a press release by Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for public affairs.
Yoon is largely expected to visit London ahead of his scheduled trip to New York for the September 13-27 UN General Assembly.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU