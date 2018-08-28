S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs on US-Mexico trade deal; tech stocks gain

A broad-based rally pushed the and the to record-high closes for the second straight session on Monday as a trade agreement reached between the and buoyed investor sentiment.

led the above the 8,000 mark for the first time and the sector provided the biggest boost to the

A announced a deal with to replace the North American Trade Agreement and said talks with were expected to begin immediately.

The upbeat trade outlook was further boosted by news that was pressuring the to accelerate tariff talks.

Disputes between the and its trading partners have been a drag on investor sentiment for much of the year despite solid economic fundamentals and two robust quarters of corporate earnings.

"It takes a long time for people to come out of the concerns related to that thousand-point down days and feel a little bit more comfortable," said Robert Pavlik, at in "And the trade concerns and the tariffs, that played a part in it, that's what held it back.

"People are feeling a little bit more positive," Pavlik added.

Matt Blunt, of the American Automotive Policy Council, said he was optimistic about the trade deal. Shares of were up 3.2 percent while rose 4.8 percent.

Tariff-sensitive companies and were up 1.2 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, leading the industrial sector's advance and pulling the Dow higher.

The Mexico-focused iShares MSCI ETF was up 2.1 percent.

stock dipped 1.1 percent, paring earlier losses following news that was scrapping his scheme to take the private.

was the biggest percentage loser in the S&P 500, down 4.8 percent after downgraded the burrito chain's shares.

ended the session down 1.3 percent ahead of its second-quarter earnings report expected early on Tuesday.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.80-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.29-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The posted 54 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Composite recorded 159 new highs and 31 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.19 billion shares, compared with the 6.27 billion average over the last 20 trading days.