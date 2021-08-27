Safe-haven demand buoys gold; investors await Fed chief's speech

-
ALSO READ
Dollar pauses ahead of Fed testimony, cryptocurrencies attempt recovery
Global Markets: US stock futures buoyant on easing inflation fears
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
Gold edges lower as dollar firms; focus on US economic data, Fed policy
-
By Eileen Soreng
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday as an increasingly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan spurred safe-haven demand, though investors were largely focused on Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech for guidance on stimulus tapering plans.
Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,798.22 per ounce by 0341 GMT, and was up about 1% for the week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,801.30.
"Safe-haven buying has come from rising geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan. There are some concerns about further escalation there," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday, killing scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops.
Investors now await Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium at 1400 GMT for any hints about when the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchasing programme.
"What we are looking for here is not a policy change... The Fed will set the stage for a tapering announcement perhaps next month," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.
"Gold stands to be the most vulnerable, the dollar stands to benefit the most... critical support for gold is around $1,750. If that gets taken out, I can see it testing $1,700."
On Thursday, Fed's hawkish policymakers urged the central bank to begin paring bond purchases they feel have become ineffective.
St. Louis Fed president James Bullard, along with Kansas City Fed president Esther George and Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan, also downplayed the impact of the Delta variant.
The hawkish comments helped the dollar index bounce off a one-week low marked in the previous session. [USD/]
Elsewhere, silver rose 0.3% to $23.60 per ounce, and was headed for its biggest weekly gain since May.
Platinum climbed 0.6% to $985.24 but was down about 1% for the week.
Palladium advanced 0.6% to $2,405.83 and was headed for it best weekly performance since late June with a rise of 5.8%.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU