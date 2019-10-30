JUST IN
Samsung, IBM launch platform to improve first responders' safety

IBM's cloud will work with Samsung Galaxy devices to track the health vitals of a worker to determine if that person needs help.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is partnering with International Business Machines Corp to help improve the work environments for police officers, fire fighters and other first responders, the companies said on Tuesday.

IBM's cloud will work with Samsung Galaxy devices to track the health vitals of a worker to determine if that person needs help.

The platform, which enterprises can customise per their needs, is currently at pilot stage and is being tested by multiple police forces, the companies said.

 
