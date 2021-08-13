Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee released from South Korea prison on parole

-
By Dogyun Kim and Joyce Lee
UIWANG, South Korea (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole on Friday.
Lee appeared outside the Seoul Detention Center, wearing a dark grey suit and looking thinner than when he was last detained in January.
"I've caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologise," Lee told reporters. "I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard."
In a symbolic move, Samsung Electronics on Thursday made good on a promise by Lee by announcing it had signed its first-agreements with four company labour unions that cover the provisions of offices and assurances that union activities will be allowed.
Lee vowed https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN22I0PW in May 2020 to improve labour rights at the tech giant. A raft of Samsung employees have been found guilty of sabotaging labour union activities.
(Reporting by Dogyun Kim and Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Sunghyuk An; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
