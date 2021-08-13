Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee released from South Korea prison on parole

By Dogyun Kim and Joyce Lee

UIWANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole on Friday.

Lee appeared outside the Seoul Detention Center, wearing a dark grey suit and looking thinner than when he was last detained in January.

"I've caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologise," Lee told reporters. "I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard."

In a symbolic move, Electronics on Thursday made good on a promise by Lee by announcing it had signed its first-agreements with four company labour unions that cover the provisions of offices and assurances that union activities will be allowed.

Lee vowed https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN22I0PW in May 2020 to improve labour rights at the tech giant. A raft of employees have been found guilty of sabotaging labour union activities.

