Saudi Arabia announces 5 renewable energy projects to produce electricity

Saudi Arabia has announced five new projects to produce electricity using renewable energy.

Topics
Saudi Arabia | renewable enrgy

IANS  |  Riyadh 

wind energy

Saudi Arabia has announced five new projects to produce electricity using renewable energy.

The Saudi Power Procurement Company said the projects are the fourth phase of the kingdom's National Renewable Energy Program of the Energy Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

These projects, whose total capacity reaches 3,300 megawatts, include three wind energy projects and two solar energy projects, it said.

The total production of wind energy projects stands at 1,800 megawatts, which are distributed for a project in Yanbu with a capacity of 700 megawatts, another in Al-Ghat with 600 megawatts and a third in Waad Al-Shamal with 500 megawatts.

The total capacity of solar projects reaches 1,500 megawatts, distributed to a project in Al-Henakiyah with 1,100 megawatts and another in Tubarjal with 400 megawatts.

The Kingdom targets to reach the best energy mix to produce electricity from renewable energy resources and using gas with 50 per cent for each of them and replace the fuel used to produce electricity by 2030, according to the local media.

--IANS

ksk/

 

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 11:43 IST

