Iran FM urges US to prove goodwill if willing to reach nuclear agreement

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian urged Washington to prove its determination and goodwill to reach an agreement on the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal with realism, the official news agency IRNA reported.

He made the remarks on Sunday in an address to Iranian reporters in New York after meeting with other countries' Foreign Ministers following the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Amir-Abdollahian said over the past few days, the US officials sent a message to him, saying that they have the will and goodwill to reach a nuclear agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Minister added that "we told them to demonstrate their determination and goodwill for achieving the agreement with realism".

Commenting on his meetings with other Foreign Ministers in New York, he noted that the talks were mostly focused on the removal of the sanctions on Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian said the Iranian negotiating team and colleagues in New York have held talks with the European Union's representative and other countries that are related to the nuclear negotiations, noting the issue of the removal of the sanctions had been a priority on the agenda.

He stressed that determination and seriousness are required to reach a nuclear agreement, stressing that at present, it is really the American side that should have the courage to make its decision and make it possible to achieve a "good, robust and lasting agreement".

