JUST IN
Trump rape accuser plans suit under new New York 'survivors' law
Man sets himself on fire to oppose Shinzo Abe's state funeral in Japan
Nepal Prez refuses to ratify Citizenship Bill to 'safeguard constitution'
Canada likely to drop vaccine requirement for entry by September: Official
Over half of US car sales will be electric by 2030 fuelled by Biden's push
Turkish leader asks United Nations to be 'much more influential' at UNGA
African leader warns of rising pressure to choose sides over war in Ukraine
Why CDC isn't able to find an answer to 400-500 daily Covid deaths in US?
Turkish President Erdogan rakes up Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Offering taste of normality, McDonald's reopens in Kyiv 7 months into war
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Dutch king unveils aid in billions to households struggling with inflation
Business Standard

Israeli PM, Jordanian King discuss tensions in Middle East at UNGA meet

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and King Abdullah II of Jordan met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and discussed the tensions in the Middle East region

Topics
United Nations General Assembly | israel | Jordan

IANS  |  Jerusalem 

Yair Lapid. Photo: Bloomberg
Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid | Photo: Bloomberg

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and King Abdullah II of Jordan met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and discussed the tensions in the Middle East region.

The two on Tuesday discussed the recent escalation of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the West Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lapid spoke with the Jordanian king about the need for calming the situation on the ground and "halting terrorism ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays", Lapid's office said in a statement.

They also discussed advancing economic and civilian cooperation between the two countries, which signed a peace treaty in 1994.

It was the leaders' second meeting since July, when they met at the Jordanian monarch's palace in Amman.

Lapid flew to New York on Monday to address the UN General Assembly. He has scheduled meetings with several leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on United Nations General Assembly

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 08:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.