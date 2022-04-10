Saudi Arabia to receive 1 million pilgrims in upcoming Hajj season

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Saudi to lift entry ban from six countries, including India, Pak
Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of oil giant Aramco to investment fund
Saudi Arabia holds ceremonies to mark nearly 300-year-old Founding Day
Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of 'talented' expats
Amid threat of new Covid strain, Brazil, Saudi Arabia ban travel to Africa
-
Saudi Arabia will allow 1 million domestic and foreign pilgrims to join the Mecca Hajj pilgrimage in the upcoming Hajj season this year, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Saturday.
The decision aims to enable the largest number of Muslims worldwide to perform the pilgrimage rituals, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.
The pilgrims coming to perform Hajj should be less than 65 years old and are fully vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, noted the ministry.
Foreign pilgrims must submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before their departure to Saudi Arabia, it added.
The upcoming season is expected to be the first to allow foreign pilgrims to perform Hajj, as the last two seasons were limited only to domestic pilgrims to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2021, the holy city of Mecca received around 60,000 pilgrims, while the number in 2019 was 2.5 million, according to the ministry.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU