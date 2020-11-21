Saudi King Salman: G20 leaders must ensure fair access to Covid vaccines

JUST IN
The comments were made at the G20 virtual summit

Reuters  |  Dubai 

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. File Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia's King Salman said in his opening remarks to G20 leaders on Saturday that they must work towards affordable and equitable access to vaccines and other tools to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although we are optimistic about the progress made in developing vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics tools for COVID-19, we must work to create the conditions for affordable and equitable access to these tools for all peoples," he said, opening the meeting of the leaders of the 20 biggest world economies.

First Published: Sat, November 21 2020. 18:53 IST

