Saudi King Salman: G20 leaders must ensure fair access to Covid vaccines

-
ALSO READ
Saudi King, Donald Trump discuss G20 efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic
G20 leaders urge to provide funds for Covid-19 vaccines, drugs, tests
G20 Leaders' Summit will be held virtually on November 21-22 amid Covid
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Report
Recent breakthroughs on Covid-19 vaccines offer ray of hope: UN chief
-
Saudi Arabia's King Salman said in his opening remarks to G20 leaders on Saturday that they must work towards affordable and equitable access to vaccines and other tools to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Although we are optimistic about the progress made in developing vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics tools for COVID-19, we must work to create the conditions for affordable and equitable access to these tools for all peoples," he said, opening the meeting of the leaders of the 20 biggest world economies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU