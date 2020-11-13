SEC charges ex-Wells Fargo CEO, top exec for role in misleading investors

-
ALSO READ
Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf apologises for comments about diversity
Wells Fargo fires over 100 employees for Covid-19 relief fund misuse
Citigroup names Jane Fraser as first female CEO of major global bank
IIT Delhi, Wells Fargo sign MoU for home-based Covid-19 testing kit
With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for US Election Day
-
By Pete Schroeder
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission charged former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf and retail banking head Carrie Tolstedt with misleading investors, the watchdog announced Friday.
The agency claimed that the former executives misled investors about the widespread sales practice problems at the bank. Stumpf agreed to pay a $2.5 million penalty to settle the charges, while the SEC will litigate fraud charges against Tolstedt in court.
Lawyers for Stumpf and Tolstedt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The new charges mark the latest in a long-running set of legal and regulatory woes for the bank and its former leadership, after the firm was embroiled in a massive scandal over the creation of fake accounts by employees. In February, the bank agreed to pay $3 billion to settle a joint probe by the SEC and Justice Department.
And Stumpf and Tolstedt have faced individual sanctions as well. Stumpf was barred from the banking industry and fined $17.5 million by a banking regulator in January, and Tolstedt is facing a $25 million fine which she is fighting in court.
In the latest charges, the SEC said the pair misled investors about the health of their sales practices, and they should have known about deep-seated issues within the bank.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU