JUST IN
S Korean leader cites threat from North's missile tests, nuclear ambition
Philippine Supreme Court voids oil exploration pact involving China
China renews threats to attack Taiwan, warns foreign politicians
Joe Biden was paid $1 mn a year to teach but never taught a single class
Golden Globes 2023: Zelenskyy says 'there'll be no WWIII, not a trilogy'
Top US diplomat Donald Lu to travel to India to attend bilateral forum
Biden surprised over records at old office post calls for damage assessment
Contempt case: Pak election body issues arrest warrants against Imran Khan
France to unveil pension norms that upset workers, unions call for protest
$9 bn pledged in support of Pak's flood recovery efforts: Guterres
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
S Korean leader cites threat from North's missile tests, nuclear ambition
icon-arrow-left
Afghan women, girls athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats
Business Standard

Several people hurt in Paris station stabbing, attacker 'neutralised'

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police rapidly neutralised the attacker

Topics
Paris | Paris attacks

AP  |  Paris 

stabbing
Representative Image

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police rapidly neutralised the attacker.

Media reports, quoting unnamed police sources, say police opened fire early Wednesday morning on the attacker who was armed with a knife and injured several people.

Paris police say the incident at the Gare du Nord station is now over but are offering no other immediate details.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also says the attacker injured several people at the station but his tweet gives no other details on their number or the extent of the injuries.

He says the attacker was rapidly neutralised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Paris

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 13:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.