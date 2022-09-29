Shah Rukh Khan appears on world's tallest screen to hail NRI success story

Bollywood superstar on Wednesday lit up the screen on the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, to narrate the inspiring story of a UAE-based conglomerate owned by an businessman.

The event marked the launch of an integrated brand campaign by Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare service providers in the UAE.

Khan is the face of the group that owns 39 hospitals and medical centers under the Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, and Tajmeel brands in the UAE and Oman.

The campaign launch event highlighted Khan's strong connection to the UAE.

In the campaign video screened on Wednesday, the actor narrates the inspiring story of the healthcare group.

The video begins with Khan's tribute to the UAE's heroic martyrs. The 1:10 minute video also showcases the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the group's flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City.

Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said: We are proud to launch the campaign with superstar that epitomises the values we cherish. It symbolises Burjeel Holdings' ambition to become a global leader in healthcare based out of a country that has inspired the world with its fascinating growth story.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)