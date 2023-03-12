Silicon Valley Bank fallout: A breather as USDC jumps back to $1 peg

-
ALSO READ
SVB's stranded deposits spread the pain from tech to Napa Valley
SVB depositors, investors tried to pull $42 bn on Thursday amid jitters
Here's how Silicon Valley Bank served the tech industry and beyond
Asia witnesses limited contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank's woes
SVB crisis sends jitters through startup world: Here's what we know
-
Crypto’s second-largest stablecoin rebounded toward its intended $1 dollar peg as issuer Circle Internet Financial. pledged to cover any shortfall in $3.3 billion of reverses held at collapsed Silicon Valley Bank. USD Coin (USDC), a key plank in crypto markets, rose as high as $1 and was trading at 98.2 cents as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday in Tokyo. The coin had earlier fetched less than 85 cents in a depeg that sent a shudder through digital assets.
Circle reiterated its stablecoin, also known as USDC, is fully backed by $42.1 billion in cash and US Treasuries. The company said outbound transfers of the $3.3 billion at Silicon Valley Bank initiated as of Thursday had yet to settle but expressed confidence in US regulatory efforts to manage the overall situation.
Circle said it’s possible “SVB may not return 100 per cent and that any return might take some time,” in which case the firm “as required by law under stored-value money transmission regulation, will stand behind USDC and cover any shortfall using corporate resources, involving external capital if necessary.”
The volatility in USDC, which is meant to be one of the safest assets in crypto with a constant $1 value, had spread to other stablecoins like Dai and Pax Dollar but they also pushed closer to their pegs.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 23:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU