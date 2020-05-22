Six eminent Indian Americans named to Biden-Sanders Unity task forces

As many as six eminent have been named to the Biden-Sanders Unity task forces announced by former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the presumptive presidential nominee of the opposition Democratic Party.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy have been named co-chairs of the Health Care Task Force. The Unity Task Force is a result of the Sanders's endorsement of the Biden campaign, news agency PTI reported.

Climate change activist Varshini Prakash from Boston is the youngest member of these task forces alongside Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and environmental justice advocate Catherine Flowers.

Executive director of the Sunrise Movement, a leading organization focused on climate change among young people, she will serve on the Climate Change group. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is co-chair of this task force.

Legal luminary Chirag Bains has been named a co-chairs Criminal Justice Reform Task Force. Former Acting Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, according to a statement issued by the Biden Campaign.

Eminent Indian American economist and former lobbyist Sonal Shah has been named to the Economy Task Force. "Honored to be serving on the Unity Task Force. Look forward to winning in Nov! she said.





ALSO READ: Will not use power to pardon Trump or stop investigations if I win: Biden

Biden and Senator have named a diverse group of respected leaders and experts to Biden-Sanders Unity Task Forces to explore possible policy initiatives in six areas covering: climate change, criminal justice reform, economy, education, health care, and immigration, a media statement said.

The task forces will meet in advance of the Democratic National Convention to make recommendations to the DNC Platform Committee and to Biden directly, it said.

Building upon the work of the Democratic campaigns to date, the ultimate goal of the Unity Task Forces is to develop the most successful possible agenda for Democrats in 2020, it added.



ALSO READ: Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Joe Biden for US presidential nomination

In a blog post Varshini Prakash attributed her being named to the Climate Crisis Task Force to Senator "I am grateful for believing in me, I trust his political leadership, and believe this is an opportunity for our movement to continue to advance our fight for a Green New Deal," she said.