Small- and mid-sized business bankruptcies may triple, warns IMF

Bloomberg 

IMF
Across the Group of 20, relief from taxes and social security contributions, grants and interest rate subsidies have been an important salve, the IMF said.

The International Monetary Fund warned that the rate of bankruptcy for small- and medium-sized businesses may triple this year in the absence of sufficient government support, threatening to stall the economic recovery and cause financial instability.

A staff analysis of 17 countries suggests that bankruptcies for the firms could surge to 12 per cent, from 4 per cent before the pandemic, the IMF said in a report on Thursday.

Italy would see the biggest increase due to a large drop in aggregate demand and high share of production in contact-intensive industries. Across the Group of 20, relief from taxes and social security contributions, grants and interest rate subsidies have been an important salve, the IMF said.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 00:35 IST

