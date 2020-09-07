Social gatherings banned in Chile amid Covid-19 despite national holidays

Social gatherings will continue to remain banned in some parts of despite the upcoming national holidays, the Ministry of Health said.

The decision rescinds an announcement made last week that allowed small gatherings nationwide for the September 18, 19 and 20 celebrations, reports Xinhua news agency.

Annually on these three days, Chileans commemorate the 'Fiestas Patrias' or National Holidays marking the country's independence.

However, Mayors of towns with growing outbreaks objected, saying the ban on social gatherings should not be relaxed for the festivities.

The move "aims to keep our guard up against the pandemic that affects the country", the Minister Secretary General of the Government Jaime Bellolio told the media on Sunday.

has so far reported 422,510 cases, while the death toll has increased to 11,592.

