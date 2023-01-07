JUST IN
New Year heralds record tech layoffs, all eyes now on quarterly results
Air India 'peeing' incident: Delhi Police arrests accused from Bengaluru
Jack Ma to cede control of Ant Group following China's tech crackdown
Tesla's board takes more heat over Elon Musk succession planning
Cerberus drops purchase of Apollo's Unit after Arcion Revitalization deal
Teslas now over 40% cheaper in China as prices cut again amid competition
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network in N America
Twitter security headaches mount with data leak of over 230 mn users
Laid-off Twitter workers await severance pay, Musk in for legal trouble
Samsung profit tumbles by 69% in historic drop on chip price falls
Kevin McCarthy overcomes GOP rebellion to be elected House Speaker
Sony, Manchester City building a metaverse, share brief look at CES 2023

Tech giant Sony has shown a brief look of the metaverse experience it is building with the football club Manchester City at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

Topics
Metaverse | Sony | Manchester City

IANS  |  Las Vegas 

(Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)



Sony and Manchester City are calling this experience a "proof of concept" (PoC), which will allow players to participate in activities at a virtual version of the team's Etihad Stadium with their own custom avatars, reports The Verge.

In an official video posted by 'Sony-Global', virtual avatars are running around the stadium and field, dancing and celebrating together.

Avatars, 3D images and "other expressions unique to the metaverse" will allow players to communicate "in a new way," Nami Iwamoto, a senior product planner at Sony, said during the tech giant's CES 2023 keynote.

Another video demonstrated how Sony used "just seven sensors" to record footage and volumetric data of Manchester City players in order to digitally recreate them in this metaverse space.

According to a tech giant's spokesperson Yo Kikuchi, the "app" will be released this year, but it is still unclear if the avatar creation, virtual stadium and highlights will all be included in that application.

The partnership was first announced in November 2021. At the time, both Sony and Manchester City used the term "metaverse" and described the effort as a PoC, the report said.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 12:23 IST

