South Africa's Aspen, India's Serum Institute sign vaccines deal for Africa

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare has signed a deal with the of India to manufacture and sell four Aspen-branded vaccines for .

The vaccines are hexavalent, pneumococcal, polyvalent meningococcal and rotavirus, Aspen said in a statement.

"Aspen SA Operations has secured a licence to the enabling know how from the Serum Institute," it said, adding the two sides might also discuss expanding theagreement to include new products or new versions of products.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)