Pakistan hails resumption of Afghan peace talks with the Taliban

-
ALSO READ
High-level Taliban delegation in Pakistan for Afghan peace process
Afghan-Taliban peace deal: Mediators set rules to safeguard talks
Taliban ambush kills 25 Afghan security personnel, derailing peace talks
At least 7 soldiers, 5 Taliban militants killed in North Afghan clashes
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks arrives in Pakistan, says report
-
Pakistan has welcomed the resumption of the second round of the Afghan peace talks in Qatar between representatives of the Kabul government and the Taliban, which commenced after a three-week break.
In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said that the two teams have made significant progress by finalising the rules and procedures last month and have now reconvened to negotiate on substantive issues, reports Xinhua news agency.
"We are hopeful that the two sides will prioritize working out a roadmap for reduction in violence and ceasefire in the negotiations," the statement said.
The Ministry further said the year 2020 witnessed substantial progress towards peace in Afghanistan, with a number of positive developments including conclusion of the US-Taliban peace agreement and the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
"We remain hopeful that the year 2021 will witness the dawn of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan," it added.
The statement said Pakistan hopes that the two negotiating teams would continue to engage with open-mind and will observe patience, prudence and perseverance to seize this historic opportunity for peace.
"We call upon both sides to remain constructively engaged and show flexibility in the negotiations for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement which would lead to lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan," it added.
The second round of the talks, which began on Wednesday, will focus on a ceasefire and reduction in violence in Afghanistan.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU