South Korea's childbirths hit an all-time low in October at 21,000

-
ALSO READ
Infant mortality rate falling slowest in states with worst track record
'US vaccine support to North Korea could help revive nuke talks'
'US, China, N.Korea agree in principle on formal end of Korean War'
US, S Korea discuss boosting alliance to counter China, N Korea threats
United Nations panel pays $600 mn to Kuwait oil firm for invasion by Iraq
-
South Korea's childbirths in October hit a record low. The population naturally declined for 24 consecutive months, as the number of newborn babies decreased and the number of death increased. The cumulative declined population reached 33,000 between January and October this year.
According to the population data compiled by Statistics Korea, the number of newborns was 20,736 in October this year, down 5.2 per cent from a year ago.
This is the lowest tally for any October since 1981, when the population statistics were first complied.
The number of monthly births has been also decreasing for 71 months since December 2015.
The crude birth rate, which refers to the number of births per 1,000 populations, was 4.8%. Sejong (10.2 per cent) has the highest crude birth rate, and Jeolla bukdo (3.9 per cent) has the lowest.
From January to October, 224,216 babies were born, down 3.6 per cent year-on-year.
The annual number of births fell to the 200,000 range for the first time last year, and is expected to remain in the 200,000 range this year.
Kim Soo-young, director of the Statistics Korea bureau of demographic trends, said, "The population of women in their 30s, the age group that mainly gives birth, has been decreasing, and the marriage rate has been also decreasing since 2012. The declining trend has worsened due to COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU