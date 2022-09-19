South Korea to slaughter some 7,000 pigs amid new African swine fever case

-
ALSO READ
African swine fever: Over Rs 37 lakh compensation for pigs culled in Kerala
Swine fever: Farm owner wants Kerala govt to deliberate before culling pigs
North Korea says new fever cases near China border were flu, not COVID-19
Nepal reports swine fever outbreak: 1,364 active cases; 934 pigs killed
African Swine Fever detected in Tripura, govt orders mass execution of pigs
-
South Korea will slaughter some 7,000 pigs to try to stem the spread of African swine fever (ASF) following a new outbreak at a local farm, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.
The animal disease broke out at a pig farm in Chuncheon, 85 km northeast of Seoul, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said, adding some 7,000 pigs at the farm will be culled as a preventive measure.
The government also issued a 24-hour standstill order on pig farms and related facilities in Gangwon Province through 2 a.m. Tuesday and plans to carry out an in-depth inspection into 43 adjacent farms, Yonhap news agency reported.
It also plans to conduct clinical tests on all of around 200 pig farms in the province, the ministry added.
It marked this year's third ASF case, with the previous case having taken place in August in the eastern county of Yanggu.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed officials to fully implement quarantine steps in close cooperation with local governments to contain the spread of the virus, according to his office.
ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.
The ministry said that the current ASF situation is not likely to affect the country's pork supply, as the number of pigs to be culled this time accounts for about 0.06 percent of the total pigs currently being raised in the country.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU