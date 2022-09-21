South Korean govt to ease mask, social distancing regulations next month

-
ALSO READ
Cipla partners with Genes2Me to launch Coronavirus RT PCR test kit
Diverse population, climatic zones behind rise in biotech sector: PM Modi
Sonia Gandhi being treated for respiratory infection, post-Covid symptoms
HDFC Bank to open 207 branches in Maharashtra, hire more than 3,000
AIIMS nursing staff call off strike after Delhi High Court's order
-
As the number of new COVID-19 cases decreases, the government is actively considering easing distancing regulations. In addition to lifting the outdoor mask mandate, it is expected that lifting indoor masks for infants and children, the abolition of PCR tests after entering the country, and the resumption of visits to nursing hospitals will be carried out sequentially.
Park Hye-Kyung, head of the Quarantine Support Team of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a regular briefing on the 20th, "The re-infection of BA.5 variant has passed its peak, and the infection reproduction index is also being stabilized. We are also considering lifting the mask mandate."
She added, "Wearing a mask is the most basic quarantine measure for respiratory infectious diseases, and the government and committee members agree that it is necessary to lift the mask mandate step-by-step from areas with low risk of infection."
The government is first considering completely lifting the outdoor mask mandate. On May 2, the government lifted the outdoor mask mandatory but continued to wear masks at events where more than 50 people gather.
Regarding this, Park said, "The outdoor area has a relatively low risk of infection, so we will first consider it for lifting the mask mandate."
It is expected that the outdoor mask mandate will be completely lifted as early as this month or October at the latest. In short, it will be possible to watch outdoor sports games such as baseball and soccer and attend outdoor concerts without wearing a mask.
Furthermore, discussions to lift the indoor mask mandate are underway. In particular, the indoor mask mandate for infants is likely to be first lifted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 09:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU