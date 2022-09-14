South Korean won tumbles to over 13-year low following US inflation data

-
ALSO READ
US President Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'
'Worst likely over' for emerging Asian currencies as US Fed hike bets ease
N Korea reports nearly 220,000 new Covid cases as Kim claims virus progress
North demolishing hotel that was symbol of inter-Korean engagement
What is a currency swap?
-
The South Korean currency, won, on Wednesday tumbled below the 1,390 mark against the greenback for the first time in over 13 years as the higher-than-expected inflation data in the US stoked worries over the Federal Reserve's more aggressive monetary tightening.
The local currency had been trading at 1,390.9 won against the US dollar as of 11 a.m. (local time), down 17.3 won from the previous session's close, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The won dipped to as low as 1,395.5 at one point.
This marked the first time the won has fallen through the 1,390 won mark since March 31, 2009.
The gloomy data battered US shares overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 3.94 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dived 5.16 per cent.
The won has been under downward pressure, as the dollar has gained ground against major currencies while investors are expanding dollar holdings seen as safer assets amid worries that monetary tightening could tip the US economy into a recession.
The won has depreciated over 14 per cent against the dollar so far this year.
Uncertainty over South Korea's economy, slowing exports growth and rising trade deficit are also adding to woes over the future trajectory of the local currency.
The country posted a trade deficit of $9.47 billion last month, the largest amount to date, as imports jumped 28.2 per cent on-year to a record high of $66.15 billion.
The Bank of Korea, the country's central bank, earlier said the won appears to be depreciating at a fast pace considering the country's economic fundamentals, calling for the need to step up monitoring of market situations.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU