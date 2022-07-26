US President Biden given commemorative Korean name of 'Bae Ji-sung'

-
-
US President Joe Biden was given an honorary Korean name, Bae Ji-sung, as part of a week-long commemoration to mark the end of the Korean War.
The President was given the name by the Republic of Korea (ROK)-US Alliance Friendship Association, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.
"We, the ROK-U. Alliance Friendship Association, are honoured to announce and grant US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. a Korean name. His name will be Bae Ji-sung," the association said in a statement.
The name was presented to Kurt Campbell, deputy assistant to the president and National Security Council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific.
The association said the Korean surname of Biden originates from Pyeongtaek, a city located some 60 km south of Seoul and home to a majority of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea.
His first name, Ji-sung, means territory and star, respectively, it added.
"The deeper and significant meaning behind granting the name 'Bae Ji-sung' is to keep considering and maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula as he continues to contribute to world peace," the associated added.
The development comes as the two nations will mark the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War on Wednesday.
Events to commemorate the war's end will include the dedication of the Wall of Remembrance, the newest addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington with the names of over 41,000 American and South Korean service personnel killed during the war.
Biden is one of dozens of top US officials who have been given a Korean name by the association.
Former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump were given names of Oh Han-ma and Woo Dae-il, respectively.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
