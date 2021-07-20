Space tech start-ups raise record funding amid billionaire hype

-
ALSO READ
Virgin Galactic ride: Race for space may not just be rich man's fun & game
Space tourism spinoffs
Elon Musk promises $100-mn prize for best carbon capture tech: Know details
Elon Musk says he will give $100 million for carbon capture prize
Tesla has better software, hardware than Google's Waymo: Elon Musk
-
Billionaire space entrepreneurs like Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk have raised the public profile and plausibility of commercial space travel in recent years. The hype has helped fuel a wave of funding into startups building the infrastructure to bring the new space race from science fiction to reality.
Space-related technology is a $200 billion market that spans companies building products and services to use on Earth, in orbit or for space exploration and colonization missions. Venture capital investment in such firms reached a record $5.5 billion in 2020, according to market research firm PitchBook. The industry is on pace to top that milestone with $3.6 billion raised across 94 deals in the first six months of this year.
Last week Branson completed a suborbital test flight aboard Virgin Galactic Holdings’s VSS Unity and Bezos is making his own journey to space on Tuesday, on a rocket made by his company Blue Origin. Marketing stunt or not, the increased attention around the industry has helped spur innovation and a surge of capital for companies looking to lay the foundation for space infrastructure. “The rising tide lifts all boats,” said Daniel Ceperley, co-founder and CEO of LeoLabs, a company that provides radar tracking services for objects in low Earth orbit.
The majority of capital has historically been funneled to companies focused on technology to use on Earth, including satellite communications and imagery, Earth monitoring and geospatial analytics. However, increasing ambitions to explore past our home planet are fueling what’s expected to be a vibrant “space-for-space economy,” Pitchbook analyst Ryan Vaswani wrote in a recent report.
The new interest could benefit companies like LeoLabs, which has radar sites in Alaska, Texas, New Zealand, and Costa Rica that track objects in orbit from satellites to tiny debris, helping to prevent collisions. The start-up raised $65 million in funding in June.
These advancements are just the beginning, said Vaswani, citing the possibility of commercial space stations, space debris removal services and in-space manufact-uring emerging by 2035 as launch costs become cheaper.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU