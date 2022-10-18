JUST IN
SpaceX withdrew request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine: Musk
Q3 results: Johnson & Johnson beats estimates on demand for cancer drug
Why women in leadership roles are quitting at faster rate than ever
Boeing offers 737 Max jets to Air India amid US-China trade tensions
More US companies charging employees for job training if they quit
Goldman Sachs plans major rejig, to merge trading and banking units
Apple halts its plan to use chips from China's YMTC, say reports
Microsoft identifies new hack against Ukraine, Poland logistics industries
Rupert Murdoch wants to put his media empire back together after 2013 split
Brazil court fines Apple $19 mn for not including chargers with iPhones
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
UK prime minister Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes
Business Standard

SpaceX withdrew request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine: Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced that SpaceX has withdrawn its funding request to the Pentagon to begin footing the cost for satellite internet services Starlink for Ukraine

Topics
Elon Musk | SpaceX | Pentagon

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Musk, the chief executive officer of both Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, has dialed up his political bombast after lobbing a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced that SpaceX has withdrawn its funding request to the Pentagon to begin footing the cost for satellite internet services Starlink for Ukraine.

Musk's tweet followed an exclusive CNN report that SpaceX requested the Pentagon in September saying they were no longer able to donate the critical Starlink terminals or support the expensive accompanying service "for an indefinite period of time".

SpaceX asked the Pentagon to start paying for the service for the current terminals operated by the Ukrainian government and fund almost 8,000 new terminals and services for Ukraine's military and intelligence services, reports CNN.

After the report revealed the request and showed in greater detail that SpaceX is not solely responsible for Starlink access in Ukraine, Musk tweeted, "To hell with it... even though Starlink is still losing money and other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we will just keep funding the Ukraine govt for free".

Musk's tweet, this week, went a bit further, saying the step had been taken to rescind the request to the Defense Department, the report said.

Two sources briefed on the discussions between SpaceX and the Pentagon said that as of Friday, before Musk's apparent about-face, the Pentagon had, in fact agreed to the request from SpaceX to pay for ongoing service for Ukraine's government and the new request from Ukraine's commanding general.

That funding request was for $124 million for the remainder of 2022. It's unclear what the final amount or terms agreed to be.

--IANS

vc/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 18:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.