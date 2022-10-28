Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in Washington: Spokesperson

-
ALSO READ
China waging dangerous assault on human rights in Tibet: Nancy Pelosi
US's Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine PM Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband arrested for drunk driving
Nancy Pelosi begins Asia trip, no mention of Taiwan amid US-China tension
US House Speaker Pelosi thanks Poland for Ukraine support, meets president
-
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill.
Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 19:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU