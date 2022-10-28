JUST IN
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035 for climate goals
Russian President Putin praises PM Modi for 'independent foreign policy'
NASA's Mars lander captures stunning meteoroid impact, spots more ice
Averting climate disasters requires bold emission reduction measure: UNEP
US, allies say no biological weapons in Ukraine; Russia disagrees
N Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea as Seoul wraps up military drill
Lebanon and Israel sign US-mediated sea border deal, deliver them to UN
Three students from India killed in road accident in Massachusetts
World faces most dangerous decade since WWII: Russian President Putin
White House chief of staff warned on Hatch Act violation over retweet
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
German economy sees unexpected growth in Q3 with 0.3% GDP expansion
Business Standard

Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in Washington: Spokesperson

Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation

Topics
Nancy Pelosi | washington | White House

PTI | AP 

Nancy Pelosi with husband, Paul Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi with husband, Paul Pelosi (Photo: Reuters)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill.

Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Hammill said in a statement.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nancy Pelosi

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 19:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.