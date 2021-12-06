Sputnik V vaccinated should not be deprived of right to travel: Putin

-
People vaccinated with Russia's coronavirus vaccines Sputnik V should not be deprived of the right to travel around the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
"We have to make sure that the people who are vaccinated with Sputnik V, just like those vaccinated with other vaccines, have the opportunity to travel around the world without worry," Putin said during a meeting with the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca.
The president added that the Russian authorities "also hope for your support to guarantee this promotion of our vaccine" and that Russia should receive the WHO certificate for the vaccine as soon as possible to spread it more widely around the world.
Putin also mentioned that the results of the analysis of the vaccine's use in foreign countries showed that it is among the most effective and safe ones.
