Afghanistan: Construction projects over $5 bn at halt, surging joblessness

Construction projects in Afghanistan over USD 5 billion are on hold, stated the union of private constructions companies in the country.
The Union is urging the Taliban government to appoint a minister of urban development and housing, to address the uncertainty of construction projects in Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.
The country is going through economic turmoil after the Taliban took over. With the deteriorating economy, many development, welfare and construction projects have been put to a halt.
The members of the union of private constructions companies on Sunday showed frustration and revealed that construction companies have not been paid despite investments on the projects, reported TOLOnews.
TOLOnews quoted Farid Tatar Head of the union as saying, "Projects that are worth approximately five billion dollars remain unfished. Every day we appeal to the prime minister and deputy ministers. Despite making pledges, they have not found a solution for our problems."
The majority of the people working for construction companies are unemployed now. There are nearly 2500 active construction companies in Afghanistan, who are facing the brunt of the prevailing halt and uncertainty in the industry after the Taliban swept into Afghanistan.
A member of the union said, "Today everything has stopped. The winter approaches and the projects face collapse but no one cares about the projects."
Adding to the list of surging unfulfilled commitments and pledges, the Islamic Emirate again pledged that it would soon introduce the minister of urban development and housing.
"The selection of the cabinet is still on track. The authorities are attempting to select professional figures who have the capacity and good quality. We expect the appointment of the (minister) soon," TOLOnews quoted Bilal Karimi deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate as saying.
