Sri Lanka adopts first national action plan on women, peace and security

Battered by a series of crisis over the year, including war, Covid-19 pandemic and economic calamity, adopted its first National Action Plan on Women, Peace and (WPS), for the period 2023-2027 with the support of the government of Japan and UN .

"The plan adds to the country's legal and policy frameworks to protect and empower in line with commitments set out in the UN Council's Resolution 1325 (2000)," the UN said, adding that the action plan aims to strengthen coordination between stakeholders of the women, peace and agenda, which is vital to sustainable peace and development in .

The National Action Plan also aims to provide targeted support for women, who have been, and continue to be directly harmed by conflict, violence and climate insecurity.

"It aims to strengthen the security of marginalised women and girls, and the economic empowerment of women through access to equal opportunities and resources," UN Women added.

The plan which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on February 27 was ceremoniously launched on Wednesday on the Women's Day.

"The newly adopted National Action Plan was developed through a consultative process with input from provincial and district-level public sector officials, civil society, community-based organisations, women leaders and with direct and diverse experiences of conflict and crises," the UN Women said.

It was developed with technical support from UN Women as part of a joint partnership between the governments of Japan and .

In 2018, the government of Japan signed a partnership agreement with Sri Lanka under the G7 WPS framework.

Speaking on this occasion, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that while the "status of women in the Asian region is not satisfactory, Sri Lankan women are ahead compared to other countries in the region, and efforts will be made to further expand their rights".

President Wickremesinghe added that the 'National Policy on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment' and the 'National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security' would aid in achieving this goal, and the progress made so far was revealed on Women's Day.

"Sri Lanka will host a meeting of leading women activists from SAARC countries this year to advocate for the inclusion of women's rights within the organisation's framework. Sri Lanka is committed to working towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment in all areas and will take a leadership role in championing the rights of women

in the Asian region."

"The government of Japan welcomes the timely adoption of this National Action Plan, which will help Sri Lanka's commitments to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Through our long-standing partnership with UN Women and the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, Japan is committed to supporting the furtherance of the women,

peace and security agenda in Sri Lanka," Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Mizukoshi Hideaki said speaking about Sri Lanka's progress.

Prashani Dias, Head of Office at UN Women, Sri Lanka, said: "To help the implementation of this important policy framework, UN Women, with support from the government of Japan, has provided training on women, peace and security to public-sector officials. Through these programmes, workplans have been jointly developed at the district level to address issues that affect the well-being of women and girls during times of crisis."

