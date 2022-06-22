Sri Lanka PM says debt-laden economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil

-
ALSO READ
UN to provide $48 mn humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka amid crisis
Sri Lanka PM hints at opting for fuel rationing amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka inflation could top 40%, warns PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party decides to back PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Indian envoy calls on new Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe, discusses crisis
-
Sri Lanka's prime minister says its debt-laden economy has collapsed after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Wednesday that the South Asian country is facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed.
Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilizing the economy. He said Sri Lanka is unable to purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debts owed by its petroleum corporation.
He said the government missed out on the chance to turn the situation around and that We are now seeing signs of a possible fall to rock bottom.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU