Sri Lanka's prime minister says its debt-laden has collapsed after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity.

Prime Minister told Parliament on Wednesday that the South Asian country is facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our has completely collapsed.

Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilizing the . He said is unable to purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debts owed by its petroleum corporation.

He said the government missed out on the chance to turn the situation around and that We are now seeing signs of a possible fall to rock bottom.

