Sri Lankan airlines issues Request for Proposal to lease of 21 aircrafts

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways appoints SriLankan Airlines ex-CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO
Abu Dhabi's Etihad trims losses on higher cargo revenues, cost control
Jet Airways 2.0 faces turbulence before take-off?
Govt, airlines start discussions to remove cap on passenger fares
Jet in 'advanced discussions' with Boeing, Airbus for buying aircraft
-
State-run Sri Lankan Airlines has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to lease up to 21 aircraft by 2025 to support its business strategy as the airline is planning to grow its business in the next three years through frequency increases and new destinations are also getting added as international travel is in a trajectory of recovery from the pandemic.
For their business plan, the airlines also need a 35-aircraft-strong fleet by 2025, Daily Mirror reported.
Currently, Sri Lankan airlines is having 24 aircraft to operate to 40 destinations in 25 countries and aims to increase its fleet from 24 to 35 by 2025, including the lease replacement aircraft when aircraft leases expire.
"This includes two RFPs covering existing fleet types (320 and 330 family aircraft) and two parallel RFPs to compare with alternative aircraft types. Roughly 60 per cent of the planned aircraft will be for fleet replacement, and the remainder will be to support the airline's expansion strategy and meet the growing demand for air travel between Sri Lanka and the world," Daily Mirror reported citing the airlines' statement. The statement further read that before the pandemic, in 2019, Sri Lanka had an all-Airbus fleet of 27 wide and narrow-bodied aircraft to service its short and long-haul operations and during Covid, there were no replacements for three aircraft that left the fleet.
Sri Lankan Airlines was launched in 1979. The airline's hub is located at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo providing connections to its global network (including codeshare partners) of 126 destinations in 60 countries around the world. The Airline operates an all-Airbus fleet including a state-of-the-art A330-300 and modern A320/321neo aircraft, according to Daily Mirror.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU